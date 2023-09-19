EMAY Engineering

EMAY’s Transportation Engineering Group provides all data used as a basis for transportation projects and the architectural structures. Burcu Kaba, Transportation Engineering Group Manager, shares that they have relied on Autodesk’s Civil 3D for many years. The Subassembly Composer add-on and Dynamo codes have boosted the efficiency of EMAY’s design processes significantly in recent years, according to Burcu Kaba, who goes on to note, “The days of designing road projects without BIM are over.” She continues: “This is due to the substantial expansion of the scope of work. Every phase of a multi-kilometer road project is a complex network of various infrastructures. For example, you might intersect with electrical infrastructures. And some of these cannot be relocated because doing so would exceed the project’s budget. So we cannot afford to ignore or overlook such conflicts. Otherwise, the consequences can be substantial.

BIM greatly reduces potential costs, time, and labor losses in this regard. Most importantly, we can demonstrate these conflicts to our clients and stakeholders on a 3D model. Every stage of the work and the responsibilities of all stakeholders can be transparently displayed. We can communicate our concerns simply and easily, and make decisions without unnecessary delays. Autodesk’s cloud-based BIM infrastructure provides great convenience in this regard. This eliminates issues related to file transfers, version compatibility, and file accessibility.”