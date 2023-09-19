D&M Product Engineering and Manufacturing 2024

Standing high atop Cerro Armazones in Chile’s Atacama Desert, a project is taking shape that will offer a much deeper glimpse into the universe, with sharper views than ever before. With its 39-meter main mirror, the Extremely Large Telescope (ELT), which is being designed and built by European Southern Observatory (ESO), will be the largest optical and infrared telescope on Earth.

ESO teams are using products across the Autodesk portfolio, including Autodesk Construction Cloud and Fusion Manage, to enable data communication among project stakeholders around the world. The primary mechanical engineering design tool is Autodesk Inventor, which is being used for designing structures, optical instruments, cryogenic equipment, and more.

When the telescope goes live in 2028, it could answer some of the most exciting questions in astronomy.