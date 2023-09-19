D&M Innovator of the Year 2024

With a brand built on sustainability, French sporting goods retailer Decathlon is taking the plunge into generative design. They’ve developed a high-performance swimming fin for people who love the natural world and want to reduce their carbon impact.

The new swimming fin was designed using the AI-powered generative design technology in Autodesk Fusion. This helped Decathlon achieve a 50% reduction in the product’s carbon footprint compared to the industry benchmark for swimming fins.

The improvement with this product derives from using less material overall and from using recycled plastic that is easily recycled again. Decathlon plans to follow a similar design path with future products.