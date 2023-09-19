D&M Community Leader of the Year 2024

Elizabeth Bishop is all about elevating and nurturing future engineers. She leads the Electro-Mechanical Engineering Degree Level Apprenticeship program at the University of Nottingham in the U.K. In this role, she helps bridge a gap in the workforce by training and upskilling future engineers. Previously, Elizabeth served as an Autodesk Student Ambassador.

Elizabeth holds a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering, which led to her current role in education. As one of few female educators in the mechanical engineering field, she inspires women and men in STEM through her talks and community presence.