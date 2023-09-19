D&M Accelerating Transformation 2024

Northvolt is striving to make battery technology as sustainable as possible by redesigning the entire product lifecycle from start to finish: from sourcing materials, to cell design, to recycling.

With Autodesk Platform Services, Northvolt connects different APIs to bridge gaps between common tools. Architects use Revit to design the facility, engineers use Factory Design Utilities and Inventor to plan the factory layout, and construction teams use Autodesk Construction Cloud for coordination. With a digital factory approach, Northvolt has optimized its factory design, with a live model that proves the new design is cheaper and more efficient.

Northvolt is leveraging technology to deliver batteries with a lower carbon footprint, to achieve true sustainability, and to drive the auto industry toward a more sustainable future.