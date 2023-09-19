Decathlon, a leading global sporting goods designer, producer, and retailer, places sustainability at the core of its values as a sports company—to ensure that its activities do no harm to “our shared playground.”

The company’s 10-year sustainability plan aims to reduce its absolute greenhouse gas emissions (tCO2e) from stores and warehouses by 90%, cutting direct and indirect emissions by 2026 from a 2016 base year. Other 2026 goals include reaching 100% renewable electricity consumption in stores and warehouses, 100% of products designed to reduce their ecological impact, and 100% of repairable products repaired either by Decathlon’s workshops or its customers. That might seem ambitious, but Decathlon is proving that creating a culture that embraces innovation and technology puts lofty sustainability goals well within reach—and that those goals can intersect with long-term business benefit.

“Sustainability is the major priority,” says Charles Cambianica, advanced design project leader at Decathlon, “but we already know that eco design is not enough. We must strive for eco innovation—which means reinventing the way we are doing business, reducing not just CO2 per product, but the global CO2 footprint of the company.”

In fact, more and more business leaders around the globe, representing companies that design and make places, objects, and experiences, recognize the business case for sustainability. In Autodesk’s global research report 2023 State of Design & Make, 80% of respondents reported that improving sustainability practices is a good long-term business decision, and that same percentage said that customers are pressuring them to define and meet sustainability goals.

“It’s not just the material that has to change,” says Cambianica, “it’s also our way of designing, because our goal is to reduce the carbon footprint of all of our products. When compared to the previous way of doing things, the company has had to go back to square one for each process.”