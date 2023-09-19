DBA Group adopts Autodesk's collaborative cloud solution

DBA Group Project Manager Stefano Russo, introduces the Caserta Hyperscale Data Centre project commissioned by DATA for MED (Mediterranean Digital HUB).

“In recent years, Italy has become a central hub for connectivity investments linking Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Our customer, a powerhouse in the real estate industry, invested in a strategic asset for the country’s digital transformation - a Data Centre.”

The project includes a three-building campus covering 60,000 square metres in Caserta. It will be the most powerful digital infrastructure in southern Italy - a Hyperscale of 7.5 MW of IT capacity. It will provide edge for operators, companies and, because of the central location in Caserta, it will be the perfect location for disaster recovery services for large organisations.”

With its long-standing experience, the customer relied on DBA Group to design the campus. Di Biase said: “Given the work complexity, it was imperative for us to use a methodological approach other than BIM.

The customer coming from a different professional field and lacking detailed knowledge of the tool, presented a challenge that DBA Group successfully turned into an opportunity.”

Within few sessions, the customer was shown the tool’s basic functions, to independently monitor the work progress and enter notes. Gradually, the customer’s engagement intensified, leading to its active participation in the model’s development and the coordination meetings with the BIM Department and other stakeholders.

We initiated what we refer to internally as a “social experiment,” where we engaged the customer directly on the Autodesk Construction Cloud platform. This allowed for collaborative project sharing by providing a dedicated area for the models developed during different work phases.

It’s rare for a customer to be this deeply engaged in the design process. It was exceptional teamwork, with a group of around 30 experts, each specialising in their respective fields, contributing to the project’s success. Integrated design is a DBA hallmark - the Group oversees the disciplines to execute sophisticated projects, including architecture, structural, and plant engineering.

This multidisciplinary approach within the technical domain is mirrored by specialised roles in the BIM department, such as BIM Manager, Coordinator, and Specialist. The Autodesk AEC Collection suite (particularly the Revit and Navisworsk tools) was used as a BIM Autoring tool for information modelling development.

Alongside this, the Autodesk Construction Cloud platform formed the common data environment to which designers, consultants, technicians and the external customer had customised access. DBA Group BIM Coordinator Rosa Sodano said:

“The tool’s versatility and flexibility enables us to bring a customer unfamiliar with 3D modelling tools and engineering software closer to the problems associated with a construction as complex as a data centre. Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro was crucial in showing the different work phases during coordination meetings.”