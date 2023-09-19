Working with technology partners such as Autodesk has been key to Claudius Peters’ innovation journey. CP has adopted new tools, including BIM 360, to connect processes across sales, engineering, design, manufacturing, and assembly. The company also found new ways to streamline manufacturing processes using Inventor and finite element method (FEM) analysis. To install its machines, CP began using 3D reality-capture scans with ReCap and Navisworks to capture data at customer facilities, then quickly hand off the files to the engineering and design teams in Germany. “This means we do our job faster, with higher quality, at lower cost, leading to higher customer satisfaction,” Nagel says,

“But our innovation didn’t stop there,” he adds. Inspired by a demonstration of generative design in Fusion 360, Nagel set up a four-hour workshop for the CP team to learn about this emerging technology.

Autodesk generative design software takes design goals and constraints and explores the possible permutations of a design solution, quickly generating dozens of options to choose from. After experimenting with a few generic parts, the team decided to try using generative design to optimize a part from one of CP’s core products for the cement industry—a clinker cooler.