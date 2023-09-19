Angelini and her team began the quest to create Mila in 2010. Working with Maya and Arnold, “It became a big project with multiple sets, effects, and close to 300 assets,” she says.

But while recruiting volunteers was easy, managing a global, multilingual team of illustrators, designers, animators, and lighters wasn’t. “Imagine the pipeline across 35 countries, with different hardware and software,” Angelini says. Producer Andrea Emmes joined the project early on to help manage the complexities.

Together, the Mila team formed an independent virtual animation studio—in a time when remote working was still a novelty. They patched together a set of tools for collaboration and communication. “At the beginning, communication was with emails and Skype,” Angelini says. “And we started with a forum that was very ’90s, very clunky and slow.” As they adopted new cloud collaboration tools such as Slack and Flow Production Tracking (formerly ShotGrid) when they became available, “It was a game-changer,” she says.But it was difficult to set deadlines with a volunteer crew. “Some people worked on one thing; some did a hundred,” she says. “We learned that when you’re working with volunteers, you have to multiply everything by 10. If someone says they can have something done in a day, it’s going to be 10 days.”

The slow pace also made it a challenge to keep up with technology. The project cycled through software upgrades and the adoption of new and better tools, but then compatibility updates that would take a traditional studio a week set the Mila team back months.

“At the time, we didn’t realize what a crazy and impossible and challenging thing we were doing,” Angelini says. “But it was the only way—we needed the volunteers, and the volunteers were all over the world.”