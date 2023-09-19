CFL (Société Nationale des Chemins de Fer Luxembourgeois) is a public sector entity dedicated to low-carbon transportation. By 2035, they want to have all their buildings and railway infrastructure hosted in a dynamic digital twin.

Gilles Pignon, Head of BIM Division, Infrastructure Projects Department, shares how Autodesk Docs and Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro with Autodesk Construction Cloud allow all stakeholders to collaborate efficiently thanks to a single source of truth.

“Autodesk solutions are bringing us more efficiency and clarity in our projects,” Pignon says. “The real gain is that we don’t lose a lot of time finding the good information...and we have better collaboration between all the stakeholders in the project.”