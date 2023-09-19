Present and future innovators require education, technology access, and support to prepare themselves for a bright future and careers with in-demand skills. The new Autodesk Technology Engagement Center at California State University, Northridge (CSUN) is currently under construction. The facility will help fulfill the school’s goal to offer competitive campus support to attract a new generation of diverse students and those from underserved communities and set them on a successful course to becoming engineers and leaders.

Autodesk CEO Andrew Anagnost and Dr. Houssam Toutanji, Dean of the College of Engineering and Computer Science at CSUN, explore the impact of the new center, the importance of reaching students early with technology to meet today’s business realities, and what AI really means for students and faculty alike.

Get free educational access to software, learning content, and other resources.