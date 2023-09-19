In 2000, Chris Giattina was the principal architect of GA Studio, hired by a Japanese automaker to design and construct an employee training facility in Alabama in just nine months. Six weeks from the initial meeting, the company broke ground—and the project was delivered on time with the automaker providing the resources needed. It was a revelation for Giattina, who noted the wide gap between the efficiencies of the automotive industry and the change-resistant American construction industry.

In 2010, that aha moment led to the birth of BLOX, an Alabama-based design, manufacturing, and construction company that’s using modular design to modernize old-school building practices. Giattina, now president of GA Studio and CEO of BLOX, leads the BLOX team in designing and building health-care facilities from the ground up, in a fraction of the time traditional construction takes without compromise to cost or quality.