Ireland abounds with architectural treasures, from majestic castles and handsome Georgian buildings to innovative, state-of-the-art office towers. Clearly, the Irish know how to build. But in a culture with such deep-rooted construction traditions, can today’s builders learn new ways of working?

BAM Ireland is living proof that they can. It was established in 1958 as Ascon Contractors and rebranded as BAM Contractors in 2008. The company was conceived from a Dutch-Irish joint venture that built Ireland’s Wexford Bridge, and today it’s the country’s largest civil engineering and public-works contractor. BAM Ireland also has a long history of evolving to serve new clients, industries, and project types—and using new technologies.

“In the past six years, we’ve moved heavily into the building sphere and accelerated our use of technology in a big way,” says Digital Construction Operations Manager Michael Murphy. “We’re all about doing things better, doing better things, and doing new things right now. That’s our mantra.”