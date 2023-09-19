“Addressing the challenge of increased complexity requires us to think differently about the process of storytelling,” Iverson says. “How can we create a home for top talent distributed across the globe?” Amazon Studios set out to evolve into a “next-generation production studio”—and reinvent the way their teams make films—based on three principles.

First, the next-generation studio must be socially responsible by design. “Customers expect more than just great stories, ‘A-List’ talent, and stunning visual effects,” he says. “They care about how we are producing the content they watch. We hold ourselves accountable to a higher bar when it comes to diversity, equity, inclusion, accessibility, and sustainability.”

Second, the studio must be globally cloud-connected to support the future of production. The 2030 Vision Initiative established by MovieLabs, Hollywood’s research and development joint venture, lays a path forward for content to be stored, secured, and shared in the cloud.

And third, the studio must empower teams with smart, nonlinear workflows to better orchestrate increasingly complex productions. “Hundreds, if not thousands, of hours are wasted because of inefficient manual steps required to coordinate tasks, move assets, and collaborate across distributed teams,” Iverson says. “The tools and workflow automations we offer must also evolve to support them.”