As a fully integrated infrastructure firm, AECOM is a global network of design, engineering, construction, and management professionals partnering with clients to deliver a better world. This Fortune 500 company, named among Fortune’s “World’s Most Admired Companies” for the eighth consecutive year, was also ranked #1 in transportation, facilities, and green design, plus environmental engineering by Engineering News-Record in 2022. In 2023, Ethisphere named AECOM one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for its commitment to integrity and making a positive impact. With their technical knowledge, local connections, and global experience, AECOM delivers specialized services across the entire project lifecycle.

As project management, engineering, procurement, and construction management (PMCM) experts, the AECOM project and construction management (PCM) team in China is equipped to modernize, expand, and deliver the most complex structures and innovative projects. The team runs 20 to 30 PMCM projects at any given time and continually partners with visionary developers and owners around the Greater China Region.