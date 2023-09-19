AEC Making a Better World 2024

In Oslo, Norway, a government project designed by Nordic Office of Architecture is taking shape. The New Government Quarter, a flexible space that will house a collection of ministries, is designed to be a highly functional and attractive place to work while still feeling like a natural extension of the city.

This project stands out for Nordic’s innovative approach to architectural and engineering challenges using Autodesk design tools in an offline environment. With the help of Revit’s open API, Nordic developed automation scripts and Revit add-ins that enhanced quality and productivity while reducing the need for manual oversight. Automating time-consuming tasks allowed architects and engineers to focus on creative and intellectually demanding aspects of their work.

The New Government Quarter will contribute to a better urban environment while embracing the core Norwegian values of transparency, accessibility, and a close affinity to nature.