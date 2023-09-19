AEC Innovator of the Year 2024

The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure is redefining industry standards and emerging as the first government entity worldwide to achieve BIM Level 2 standards and processes across all infrastructure projects.

Through wide-scale adoption of BIM Level 2, the Ministry, which serves all federal government entities of the UAE, has improved project performance, risk management, and sustainability outcomes. A common data environment makes collaboration and coordination seamless from design through to operations.

With the help of Autodesk Construction Cloud, Revit, Civil 3D, and InfraWorks, the Ministry has executed an array of projects, including buildings, dams, roads, and bridges. Autodesk solutions have enabled the Ministry to reduce project errors by 15 percent, cut turnaround times by 25 percent, and boost efficiency by 20 percent.

By embracing BIM Level 2 and advanced technologies, the Ministry is driving transformative change in infrastructure development.