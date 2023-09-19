AEC Infrastructure Design 2024

Through work on highways, bridges, and bike paths, Conconcreto is helping Bogotá, Colombia on its journey toward greater sustainability and resilience for its transportation infrastructure.

The aim of the company’s Calle 13 and Corredor Verde projects is to boost the quality of life for the city’s residents by decreasing commute times and lowering carbon emissions. With help from Autodesk Construction Cloud, BIM Collaborate Pro, Civil 3D, Navisworks, and Revit, Conconcreto optimized their designs, minimized the use of construction materials, and reused and recycled 26% of construction waste. Conconcreto’s projects shortened commute times by 33%, created 3,300 jobs, and reduced carbon dioxide emissions by the equivalent of 323 tons.

As an industry leader in BIM processes, Conconcreto is helping people move through the city while improving care of the planet.