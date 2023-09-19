If you’re driving through Tennessee and spot a license plate with the words ‘CADmama’ on it, you’re in the presence of design royalty. Donnia Tabor-Hanson is recognized for her commitment to educating others on designing with Autodesk software.

Donnia has used Autodesk tools since the 1980s – she even designed her own house in Revit. She’s been president of the Autodesk Users Group International, and a featured Autodesk Community presenter with topics like Revit Hints and Hacks. She’s also an Autodesk Elite Expert and a champion of accelerating digital transformation in the industry. She’s been going to Autodesk University since 1993 as both an attendee and a speaker. And three decades later, Donnia Tabor-Hanson was presented the Community Leader of the Year award.