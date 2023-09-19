Best Infrastructure Project

In a country famous for its crystal blue fjords, climate change and a growing population are impacting another water supply in Norway—its drinking water. Architecture and engineering firm Norconsult is solving this problem with its innovative design for a new water treatment plant. The plant is being built deep into a mountainside in Bærum, Norway.

With Autodesk Platform Services, Norconsult connected hundreds of stakeholders in one ecosystem, giving them access to the latest project information and the digital twin. This has increased productivity and saved the company 300 engineering hours each month. They also automated workflows in Revit and Civil 3D and ultimately reduced interdisciplinary control errors by 76%.

In this ever-changing world, Norconsult is engineering for a more resilient future.