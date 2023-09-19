Best Construction Project

In Hopkinsville, Kentucky, Ascend Elements is building a 150-acre lithium battery recycling facility designed by architecture and engineering firm SSOE Group. It’s a massive project that will create power for 250,000 electric vehicles a year.

SSOE Group is designing the architectural, civil, and structural elements as well as the process, mechanical, and electrical systems for the 500,000-square-foot operation. Along with design-build partners Turner Construction and Kokosing Industrial, the team is using Autodesk Construction Cloud to centralize more than 11,600 project files and to collaborate with more than 250 users. With access to the same information at the same time, stakeholders can give design input early on, and solve problems through real-time collaboration, which reduces re-work during construction.

SSOE Group demonstrates the power of connected construction as they design and make facilities for a more sustainable future.