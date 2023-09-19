AEC Autodesk Platform Services 2024

The Sotra Bridge, a four-lane suspension bridge with pedestrian walkway designed by Norconsult, connects Sotra Island to Bergen, Norway’s second largest city. It is the world’s first fully digital suspension bridge: everything from design to execution was accomplished without traditional drawings.

Autodesk Construction Cloud was the collaboration backbone of the project, enabling seamless information flow among experts from 45 countries across three continents. Norconsult combined 5 Autodesk Platform Services APIs to sync data in a central environment for project management, model visualization, and design workflow automation. The system keeps 60 million data points connected, accessible, and up to date.

The entire design process, from planning to preconstruction, was completed in less than 2 years with a 99.5% reduction in traditional drawings and 3% reduction in total hours spent. The results: improved coordination, fewer errors, a reduced project timeline, and a marvel in modern engineering.