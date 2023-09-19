AEC Accelerating Transformation 2024

San Diego International Airport and AECOM undertook a major transformation of San Diego’s aviation landscape.

A modern and efficient design for their new Terminal 1 promises improved travel experiences and an economic boost for the region. The 30-gate terminal, new parking garage, and other infrastructure improvements will create a multi-billion dollar “mini-city” with sustainability built into each design.

To support a project of this scope with hundreds of stakeholders, AECOM used Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro to create a central information model for the entire project, supporting collaborative design and improved visualization. Storing all data on Autodesk Construction Cloud Docs minimized information loss and streamlined data capture for future facility management.

The new Terminal 1 is one of the largest airport terminal projects in California’s history and represents a bold and sustainable step forward for San Diego.