Sustainability in Luxury Afterwork

This exclusive event, dedicated to luxury industry leaders, is an opportunity for you to network with your peers, exchange ideas and discover innovations and proven practices that can help you achieve your sustainability goals.
With Sylvain Legrand, Account Sales Executive Autodesk
According to our 2024 State of Design & Make report, 83% of leaders says customers influence their sustainability strategy and 87% believe sustainability is beneficial for business. In luxury purchases, emotional value often outweighs transactional value. As sustainability becomes an increasingly important part of the purchasing process, luxury brands need to incorporate it into their value propositions. Find out the latest trends.
With Jad-Marie Massoud, Technical Solutions Executive Autodesk
From AI and digital prototyping for reduced material consumption to virtual reality for remote decision-making and collaboration, there are many technologies and new ways of working that luxury brands can harness today to improve their product development processes for greater sustainability and resource efficiency, as well as greater agility and time-to-market. Get to know the newest innovations.
With Emmanuel Di Giacomo, EMEA BIM Ecosystem Manager and Frederic Sinfort, Account Sales Executive Autodesk
Reducing the impact of stores has become a priority in the luxury sector. Embedding sustainability practices as early as possible into store design and renovation projects is the key to designing high-performing stores. This is where real-world simulations using digital tools can be a game changer. These tools help you design for more efficient operations and collaboration, to lower carbon footprint. Get to know proven practices in the retail sector.
With Dorian Frayssinet, Account Executive, Varjo
Discover how the latest VR/XR technology can revolutionize the luxury and retail industries. You’ll get to see hands-on demos of Autodesk's visualization software and Varjo's human-eye resolution hardware, allowing you to experience virtual reality and mixed reality that look and feel as real as the real world.
With Jose Ariza, Technical sales Specialist for Retail Autodesk
Uncover the power of BIM in store design and property management through our interactive demonstration. Our expert will show you the best-in-class platform and use cases to meet your challenges in terms of sustainability, collaboration, on-time and on-budget delivery, and efficient decision-making processes thanks to the digital twin.
With Bertrand Masure, Technical Sales Specialist Autodesk
Dive into the product development journey, from concept to store, from virtual prototype to physical product. You’ll gain insight into how to get a better and more sustainable product, in less time, with better margins within your eco-system. Our expert will also show how quality data drives performance and accuracy through better collaboration.
Learn the latest trends and technologies and explore new ways of working to drive innovation and sustainable growth in the luxury fashion industry.
Benefit from the opportunity to connect with other luxury industry leaders and exchange ideas.
Engage with the subject matter experts to discover the latest innovations and technology updates in our solutions for luxury industry.
Hôtel Marignan Champs-Élysées
12 Rue de Marignan, 75008 Paris, France
Event Room Nubé (next to the reception desk)
+33 1 40 76 34 56