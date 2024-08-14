Sustainability in Luxury Afterwork

May 29, at 17:00
Paris, Hôtel Marignan Champs-Élysées

Driving innovation and sustainable growth from products to stores

This exclusive event, dedicated to luxury industry leaders, is an opportunity for you to network with your peers, exchange ideas and discover innovations and proven practices that can help you achieve your sustainability goals.

Agenda

  • 16:30 –  Welcome attendees
  • 17:00 – Conferences
    • The State of Design and Make : Business value drives sustainability actions
    • Improve sustainable product development agility
    • Increase efficiency in store design for better carbon footprint
    • What's next?
  • 19:00 –  Technology breakout sessions
    • Virtual Reality 
    • Building Information Modeling (BIM)
    • From concept to manufacturing
  • 19:30 – Networking cocktail 
  • 21:00 – Event end

Conferences: Discover the latest trends, innovations and proven practices

Business value drives sustainability actions

With Sylvain Legrand, Account Sales Executive Autodesk

 

According to our 2024 State of Design & Make report, 83% of leaders says customers influence their sustainability strategy and 87% believe sustainability is beneficial for business. In luxury purchases, emotional value often outweighs transactional value. As sustainability becomes an increasingly important part of the purchasing process, luxury brands need to incorporate it into their value propositions. Find out the latest trends.

Improve sustainable product development agility

With Jad-Marie Massoud, Technical Solutions Executive Autodesk

 

From AI and digital prototyping for reduced material consumption to virtual reality for remote decision-making and collaboration, there are many technologies and new ways of working that luxury brands can harness today to improve their product development processes for greater sustainability and resource efficiency, as well as greater agility and time-to-market. Get to know the newest innovations.

Increase efficiency in store design for better carbon footprint

With Emmanuel Di Giacomo, EMEA BIM Ecosystem Manager and Frederic Sinfort, Account Sales Executive Autodesk

 

Reducing the impact of stores has become a priority in the luxury sector. Embedding sustainability practices as early as possible into store design and renovation projects is the key to designing high-performing stores. This is where real-world simulations using digital tools can be a game changer. These tools help you design for more efficient operations and collaboration, to lower carbon footprint. Get to know proven practices in the retail sector.

Breakout sessions: Dive into our solutions with our experts

Virtual Reality

With Dorian Frayssinet, Account Executive, Varjo

 

Discover how the latest VR/XR technology can revolutionize the luxury and retail industries. You’ll get to see hands-on demos of Autodesk's visualization software and Varjo's human-eye resolution hardware, allowing you to experience virtual reality and mixed reality that look and feel as real as the real world.

Building Information Modeling

With Jose Ariza, Technical sales Specialist for Retail Autodesk  

 

Uncover the power of BIM in store design and property management through our interactive demonstration. Our expert will show you the best-in-class platform and use cases to meet your challenges in terms of sustainability, collaboration, on-time and on-budget delivery, and efficient decision-making processes thanks to the digital twin.

From concept to manufacturing

With Bertrand Masure, Technical Sales Specialist Autodesk

 

Dive into the product development journey, from concept to store, from virtual prototype to physical product. You’ll gain insight into how to get a better and more sustainable product, in less time, with better margins within your eco-system. Our expert will also show how quality data drives performance and accuracy through better collaboration.

Why attend

Discover

Learn the latest trends and technologies and explore new ways of working to drive innovation and sustainable growth in the luxury fashion industry. 

Get inspired

Benefit from the opportunity to connect with other luxury industry leaders and exchange ideas. 

Ask

Engage with the subject matter experts to discover the latest innovations and technology updates in our solutions for luxury industry. 

Register to take part in this event

The event is by invitation only, reserved for luxury industry executives.

Places are limited, so register early.

How to get there

Hôtel Marignan Champs-Élysées 

12 Rue de Marignan, 75008 Paris, France 

Event Room Nubé (next to the reception desk)

+33 1 40 76 34 56 

 

  • BY METRO: Franklin D. Rossevelt - Line 1 
  • BY Car: Parking François 1er - 24 rue François 1er - 75008

 