Man and woman reviewing tasks in Flow Production Tracking

Keep complex tasks and teams on track

Set up, track, and schedule every step of your project – no matter how complex. Flow Production Tracking (formerly ShotGrid) provides a central hub for managing resources, tracking assets, and keeping people connected at every stage of production. 

  • Keep a constant pulse on budgets and timelines
  • Track shots and assets through the pipeline in real time
  • Easily identify over- and underutilized resources and rebalance workloads
  • Boost artist productivity with integrations for all your creative apps
Man reviewing camera footage in Flow Capture

Review from anywhere, anytime

Deliver your best work with powerful and versatile tools for creative collaboration and color review.

  • Share and review high-res camera footage with production teams anywhere in the world, moments after capture with Flow Capture (formerly Moxion)
  • View media and provide crystal clear feedback with high-quality web playback and annotation tools
  • Inform your reviews with access to previous notes, versions, and statuses
Flow Capture watermarking features

Share footage without worry

Look under the hood and you'll find that Autodesk production management solutions are built to manage your productions - of any size and complexity - securely. 

  • Protect assets with best-in-class digital rights management, forensic and burnt-in watermarking, multi-factor authentication, and permissions in Flow Capture
  • Work in the cloud while meeting security requirements with full control of media isolation and more in Flow Production Tracking

Smooth workflows make magic happen

Image courtesy of Edit Ballai

Introduction to Flow Production Tracking course

Navigate and gain an understanding of Flow Production Tracking’s basic capabilities and functionality in this free introductory course.

 

Image courtesy of Edit Ballai

Image courtesy of 44 Blue Productions

How 44 Blue Productions expedites post review

Learn how freelance Co-Executive Producer Malia Marshall uses Flow Capture to accelerate reviews and tell the heroic stories of first responders.

 

Image courtesy of 44 Blue Productions

Image courtesy of WeFX

How to increase your team's capacity

WeFX shares how Flow Production Tracking enables the visual effects studio to accelerate project deployment, optimize resources, and navigate growing client demands.

 

Image courtesy of WeFX

