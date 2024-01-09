How to buy
This event is invite-only for Owners and Directors from Brazil, Mexico and MCO North and South strategic partners & Autodesk executives.
March 11 - March 14
Please plan to arrive at the hotel on March 11th before 3:00 pm as the event will start at 5:00 pm
Sensira Resort & Spa, Riviera Maya
Carretera Cancún-Tulum km. 27.5,
Bahía de Petempich, Lote 4-01, Puerto Morelos, Quintana Roo, Mex. C.P. 77580
Each participant will be responsible for their own transportation logistics (air/ground travel) and hotel costs.
LATAM Strategic Partner Kick off will take place at Sensira Resort & Spa located in Riviera Maya, Mexico.
We are working to secure rooms block in order to offer discounted rates to LATAM Strategic Partner Kick off attendees, so we need your confirmation as soon as possible in order to confirm with the hotel.
Hotel rate All- Inclusive per night: US 358 taxes included- single room occupancy.
Hotel rate All- inclusive per night: US 247 taxes included- rate per person double room occupancy.
Only 2 people maximum allowed. Double rooms subject to hotel availability.
Local Currency: Mexican pesos. US dollars accepted as well.
Time Zone: (GMT/UTC -5)
Weather: At the Riviera Cancun, Quintana Roo, climate is warm and humid throughout the year. Temperature: 27 °C to 35 °C.
Electricity: 10 volts, 60 Hz.
Arriving in Cancún: All registrants should arrive at the Aeropuerto Internacional de Cancún.
Travel time: The Sensira Resort & Spa, Riviera Maya is located approximately 25-30 minutes depending on traffic from the Airport. Please allow for this travel time when planning your arrival to and from the airport when planning your flights vuelos.
Travel Documents: For faster check-in upon hotel arrival, we suggest having a printed copy of your travel documents ( id, passport)