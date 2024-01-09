MARCH 11 - MARCH 14

LATAM Strategic Partner Kick off

LATAM Strategic Partner Kick off is an in-person event where the Autodesk Team, together with our partners from Brazil, Mexico and MCO North and South will have the opportunity to share our strategic direction and build networking.

Event Agenda
Image of a welcome reception

Welcome day

  • 17:00 pm - 18:30 pm General Session (Gran Sensira, Onix y Cuarzo)
  • 19:00 pm - 20:00 pm Welcome Cocktail (Coral Deck)
  • 20:00 pm Free Dinner (Tentazzione, la Finca de Ana, Rodeo Grill)

Image of a breakout session

Agenda

  • 7:00 am - 8:00 am Breakfast (La Pergola, The Tea House)
  • 8:30 am - 13:00 pm General Session (Gran Sensira, Onix y Cuarzo)
  • 13:00 pm - 14:15 pm Lunch (La Pergola, Las Brisas)
  • 14:30 pm - 17:00 pm Regional Breakouts  (Cuarzo, Topazio, Foro A y B)
  • 20:00 pm - 22:00 pm Dinner Partners + Autodesk (La Pergola)

Agenda

  • 7:00 am - 8:45 am Breakfast (La Pergola, The Tea House)
  • 13:00 pm - 15:00 pm Lunch (La Pergola, Las Brisas)
  • 15:00 pm - 19:00 pm Regional Breakouts (Cuarzo, Topazio, Foro A y B)
  • 19:00 pm - 22:00 pm Closure Dinner Partners & Autodesk (Pool Deck)

Departure day

  • 9:00 am - 12 :00 pm Check Out and Departures 

Event information

Who is invited?

This event is invite-only for Owners and Directors from Brazil, Mexico and MCO North and South strategic partners & Autodesk executives.

When is the event?

Please plan to arrive at the hotel on March 11th before 3:00 pm as the event will start at 5:00 pm

Where is the event?

Sensira Resort & Spa, Riviera Maya

Carretera Cancún-Tulum km. 27.5,

Bahía de Petempich, Lote 4-01, Puerto Morelos, Quintana Roo, Mex. C.P. 77580

Each participant will be responsible for their own transportation logistics (air/ground travel) and hotel costs.

Image of Sensira Resort & Spa, Riviera Maya

Hotel information

LATAM Strategic Partner Kick off will take place at Sensira Resort & Spa located in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

We are working to secure rooms block in order to offer discounted rates to LATAM Strategic Partner Kick off attendees, so we need your confirmation as soon as possible in order to confirm with the hotel. 

Hotel rate All- Inclusive per night: US 358 taxes included- single room occupancy.

Hotel rate All- inclusive per night: US 247 taxes included- rate per person double room occupancy.

Only 2 people maximum allowed. Double rooms subject to hotel availability.

Travel tips

Local Currency: Mexican pesos. US dollars accepted as well.

Time Zone: (GMT/UTC -5)

Weather: At the Riviera Cancun, Quintana Roo, climate is warm and humid throughout the year. Temperature: 27 °C to 35 °C.

Electricity: 10 volts, 60 Hz.

Arriving in Cancún: All registrants should arrive at the Aeropuerto Internacional de Cancún.

Travel time: The Sensira Resort & Spa, Riviera Maya is located approximately 25-30 minutes depending on traffic from the Airport. Please allow for this travel time when planning your arrival to and from the airport when planning your flights vuelos.

Travel Documents: For faster check-in upon hotel arrival, we suggest having a printed copy of your travel documents ( id, passport)