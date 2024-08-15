InfoCare to Subscription program

A simple migration path from legacy Innovyze products with InfoCare agreements to innovative, flexible Autodesk subscriptions.

Introducing the InfoCare to Subscription program

The InfoCare to Subscription (I2S) program enables you to move your Innovyze licensed products with InfoCare agreements or your Innovyze floating subscriptions to Autodesk subscriptions. With our diverse variety of product licenses and flexible agreements, we're confident you can find the right tools and essentials for your unique business situation. 

What does the I2S program mean for you?

You can convert your licenses with InfoCare agreements or Innovyze floating subscriptions to Autodesk subscriptions at a discounted price.

Find your Innovyze licensed product with Autodesk

Autodesk offers a range of similar Innovyze subscriptions within the same product family. When trading in your licenses, you can purchase one discounted subscription for each fixed license traded in. For floating licenses and floating subscriptions, you may purchase two subscriptions for the price of one.

Let us answer your questions

We understand if you have some questions regarding this adjustment. We hope to answer any queries and give you all the information you need for a seamless transition. Check out this list of FAQs and our responses.

