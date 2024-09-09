How to buy
Transforming Road & Highway Projects: The power of interoperable & connected workflows
When: Tuesday, September 17th 9:30 - 10:30 AM
Where: Waterloo Room
Speakers:
Eric DesRoche | Director, Infrastructure Industry & Business Strategy
John Sayre | Senior Technical Marketing Manager
Today’s road and highway projects have grown in complexity and involve multiple stakeholders who must collaborate throughout the lifecycle from plan to operations. Often, stakeholders work in silos, with disconnected workflows and generate inaccessible project data. Cloud-connected workflows enabled by Digital Project Delivery enable seamless integration and data exchange across the project lifecycle. Join us to to hear and see how we are collaborating with the industry to streamline data movement, significantly reducing manual tasks, enhancing project efficiency, and promoting data exchange. We will go through a live data set to show our role within this ecosystem, particularly focusing on the Autodesk Connector for ArcGIS data and how we can consume that data within Civil 3D and push it back out, ensuring a smooth and efficient workflow. Attendees will gain an understanding of the transformative impact of connected workflows on project success