Get on the road to your digital destination

Meet the evolving demands of roads and highways with digital, cloud-based workflows. Connect teams in a common data environment, design with real-world context, and deliver resilient roads and highways for the future. Join the Autodesk team at IHEEP to learn more about solutions to help in your digital transformation journey.

Join Autodesk at IHEEP 2024

Autodesk Knowledge Session

Transforming Road & Highway Projects: The power of interoperable & connected workflows

When: Tuesday, September 17th 9:30 - 10:30 AM 
Where: Waterloo Room 

Speakers:

Eric DesRoche | Director, Infrastructure Industry & Business Strategy
John Sayre | Senior Technical Marketing Manager

Today’s road and highway projects have grown in complexity and involve multiple stakeholders who must collaborate throughout the lifecycle from plan to operations. Often, stakeholders work in silos, with disconnected workflows and generate inaccessible project data. Cloud-connected workflows enabled by Digital Project Delivery enable seamless integration and data exchange across the project lifecycle. Join us to to hear and see how we are collaborating with the industry to streamline data movement, significantly reducing manual tasks, enhancing project efficiency, and promoting data exchange. We will go through a live data set to show our role within this ecosystem, particularly focusing on the Autodesk Connector for ArcGIS data and how we can consume that data within Civil 3D and push it back out, ensuring a smooth and efficient workflow. Attendees will gain an understanding of the transformative impact of connected workflows on project success 

Networking Session

Just as roads and highways connect people and cities, Autodesk connects all stakeholders with vital project data. Our solutions enable seamless interaction and information exchange, powered by a centralized truth source—a cloud-based common data environment.

 

We invite you to an exclusive presentation and networking session tailored for the Transportation industry at IHEEP 2024. Discover how Autodesk can revolutionize your projects and connect with industry leaders over a refreshing brew.

 

When: Tuesday, September 17th 6:00 - 10:00 PM

Where: Lua Brewing | 1525 High St. Des Moines, IA 50309

 

Don't miss this opportunity to innovate and network. Register now and be part of the future of transportation!

 

Thank you to our co-sponsors: Arkance, Seiler and Symetri!