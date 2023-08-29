Welcome to Volume 2 of the Autodesk Fusion tips and tricks guide, created for the CAM workspace (with a focus on machining). This guide is open to all experience levels and will help improve your overall Autodesk Fusion skills and become a better CAM programmer. The tips come recommended by the Autodesk team. We have broken them down into the three categories that matter most to programmers; how to work smarter, how to work faster and how to work more easily.

This guide is broken down into rough stages of Autodesk Fusion experience. However, regardless of experience level, you'll find these tips useful if you aren't already using them in your workflow.