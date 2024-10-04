Autodesk recently conducted a survey of 5,399 industry leaders, futurists, and experts to identify the most critical issues influencing today’s businesses.



These insights were consolidated into the 2024 State of Design & Make report, aimed at empowering leaders to make informed strategic decisions, prioritize effectively, and invest for the future.



In this webinar, we'll present the essential findings and examine how digital transformation is reshaping business resilience, sustainability, and talent management.



We will also delve into how the adoption of Digital Factory, AI, and digital collaboration is actively addressing these critical themes.



Delegates will learn:

• Unique insights from 5000+ business leaders, futurists, and experts on today's critical issues.

• How cost control is being addressed through digitalisation

• The benefits of simulation in a Digital Factory.

• How leaders are seeing the benefits of AI.

• How to access your copy of the State of Design & Make report.