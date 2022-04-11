Autodesk's Make It Real program encourages young people to engage with their communities by applying the design thinking process to real problems related to construction and the built environment. It also offers inspiration, learning, and funding opportunities.

Autodesk is partnering with football quarterback Joshua Dobbs, who studied aerospace engineering as an undergrad and interned at NASA. As a star pro athlete, he continues to flex his mind to be a force of change.

Join Josh for the “Beyond Bounds” web series in which he meets construction industry game-changers who are blazing paths for next generation builders and exploring new frontiers through technology.