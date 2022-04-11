Autodesk education community

Make It Real: Your future in construction starts here

Build your tech skills. Challenge yourself. Find funding. Explore careers. #MakeAnything

Make it resilient

If you can dream it, you can build it.

Autodesk's Make It Real program encourages young people to engage with their communities by applying the design thinking process to real problems related to construction and the built environment. It also offers inspiration, learning, and funding opportunities.

Autodesk is partnering with football quarterback Joshua Dobbs, who studied aerospace engineering as an undergrad and interned at NASA. As a star pro athlete, he continues to flex his mind to be a force of change.

Join Josh for the “Beyond Bounds” web series in which he meets construction industry game-changers who are blazing paths for next generation builders and exploring new frontiers through technology.

Watch now

"Beyond Bounds" with Joshua Dobbs

  • The Sky is Just the Beginning

    Josh shares why he is on a quest to merge his background in aerospace studies and football with his interest in building a better Earth.

    Watch video (1:44 min.)

  • Crossing the Threshold

    Josh explores an innovative facility that is transforming how builders approach constructing for changing conditions.

    Watch video (2:27 min.)

  • Testing Limits

    Josh comes away with new questions after meeting with a fabrication worker whose story of creativity and perseverance deepens his thinking.

    Watch video (2:17 min.)

  • Going Beyond

    A journey to a job site joins Josh with a construction manager who ushers concepts into reality and imparts knowledge that inspires a call to action.

    Watch video (3:06 min.)

"Bridging Gaps" with James Develin and Connor Clifton

  • Winning Together

    James and Connor discuss how their backgrounds in engineering have empowered them with a new way of thinking about the future.

    Watch video (1:38 min.)

  • Building Connection

    Guided by construction project managers, the duo visits a 520-ton steel deck that will bridge together two Boston neighborhoods.

    Watch video (1:23 min.)

  • Tapping Potential

    The team learns from a pipefitter about her career and how the systems she assembles are vital to the building project.

    Watch video (2:24 min.)

  • Co-piloting the Future

    James and Connor learn about construction technologies that reduce busy work, so builders can focus on what matters most.

    Watch video (2:18 min.)

"Make It Modular" with James Develin

  • Trading Sweat for Sweets

    James sees an opportunity to reimagine a shipping container as a surf shack–inspired cafe that serves smoothies and coffee.

    Watch video (3:14 min.)

  • Making Room to Grow

    James tackles the interior and exterior design work—everything from the surfboard seat installation to the living wall.

    Watch video (3:02 min.)

  • Powering Up

    The thin metal walls of a container don't safely accommodate electrical components, so James seeks expert advice.

    Watch video (2:30 min.)

  • Scaling Sustainably

    James meets with Fope Bademosi, an Autodesk researcher focused on innovation within the construction industry.

    Watch video (2:49 min.)

Navigate your future in construction

  • Technology tutorials

    Build tech skills for the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry.

    Learn more

  • Microfunding

    Apply for funds to boost your advancement into the building trades.

    Learn more

  • Career exploration

    Learn from industry professionals about how they are making a difference.

    Learn more

"Make It Resilient" Scholarship Award

Autodesk is challenging secondary and high school students to imagine how to design and build a habitat for an extreme environment by asking: What if extreme environment habitats embraced their unique surroundings to enhance human wellbeing?

Contest entrants must be ages 13-21, currently in secondary or high school (or homeschooled) in the U.S. and Canada (excluding Quebec), and incorporate Autodesk software to create an Instructable for their design.

Scholarship prizes total $50,000 and will support educational expenses such as tuition, books, room and board, transportation, and childcare.  Contest deadline: Monday, June 24, 2024 at 11:59 PM PT 

Explore the learning resources below to build your skills for the contest.

Go to contest page

Go to contest page

Explore Autodesk design and construction resources

Watch these brief tutorials from Autodesk experts on how to bring a design idea to life.

  • Get started in FormIt

    Model basic architectural concepts in FormIt.

    Watch video (8:33 min.)

  • Level up in FormIt

    Try advanced tools in FormIt like the Dynamo visual scripting language.

    Watch video (3:51 min.)

  • Tell stories visually with FormIt

    Animate scenes in a design and apply visual styles to personalize it.

    Watch video (3:31 min.)

  • Optimize a FormIt design

    Analyze a design for its environmental impact and use Dynamo to automate processes.

    Watch video (18:54 min.)

  • Design landscapes in AutoCAD

    Get started designing a landscape using AutoCAD.

    Watch video (9:45 min.)

  • Illustrate details in Revit

    Use Revit to highlight building elements that inform construction.

    Watch video (5:13 min.)

  • Plan construction site logistics

    Generate 3D context from geographic data with an Infraworks-FormIt workflow.

    Watch video (8:56 min.)

  • Communicate about construction

    Use Construction Cloud tools to review and flag clashes among building elements.

    Watch video (12:09 min.)

Unlock educational access to Autodesk products

Building Changemakers Microgrant Application

This $500 grant is intended for students ages 17-22 in the U.S. who are transitioning from high school into an apprenticeship or additional vocational training in the building trades. It may be used to cover expenses to support your training such as tuition, books, safety equipment, uniforms, lab fees, transportation, certification fees, or childcare.

This program will run until September 30, 2024, or until the $50,000 in funds (100 total prizes) allotted for this program run out. Limited to one entry per person.

Be a changemaker

Explore careers that make a positive impact

Discover the many career paths into the future of construction by learning from industry professionals and university students who are making progress now to address important issues.

  • Construction technology

    Explore megatrends that are influencing the future of construction and changing the ways we work.

    Watch video (5:31 min.)

  • Sustainable design

    Learn from an EcoRise LEED Green Associate how a living wall can advance environmental sustainability.

    Watch video (11:30 min.)

  • Modular design

    Architecture students from Wentworth Institute of Technology share their prototype for an outdoor classroom.

    Watch video (15:20 min.)

  • Inclusive design

    A Wentworth Institute of Technology student envisions sensory-modified spaces for people with disabilities.

    Watch video (11:26 min.)

  • Affordable housing

    How can we design affordable housing with future residents? A Wentworth Institute of Technology student has a plan.

    Watch video (13:05 min.)

  • Ask an architect

    Architects answer questions and share how their early interests led to architecture careers.

    Watch video (46:49 min.)

  • Ask an engineer

    Panelists discuss their career paths and the variety of roles that engineers play in the construction industry.

    Watch video (52:40 min.)

  • Ask a builder

    Meet a diverse panel of construction professionals who are innovating the built environment.

    Watch video (1:10 hours)