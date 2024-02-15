How to buy
Privacy | Do not sell or share my personal information | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
In today's competitive landscape, manufacturing organizations' success hinges on keeping up with market demands to deliver better, smarter products more quickly than ever before. Yet, the product development cycle seems to only be growing in complexity. From missed deadlines and budgets to issues with quality, it's a miracle if a product gets to market without running into a few problems first.
The right data and process management tools can help you increase development agility by streamlining collaboration across engineering, manufacturing, and extended teams. Download our e-book to learn how you can gain greater control over your development process by connecting your data, processes, and people with a combination of product data management (PDM) and product lifecycle management (PLM).
PDM integrates with your existing design tools, frees up engineering time with automation, and keeps everyone working from a central source of organized data.
Using PDM and PLM together allows you to extend the value of your data from engineering through procurement and manufacturing during bill of materials management.
While PDM provides a secure workspace where you can maintain access permission control, versioning, and traceability, layering in PLM helps you stay connected 24/7 to your global supply chain.
—Michael Best, Engineering Technical Manager, ME Global