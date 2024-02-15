The difference between PDM and PLM (and why you need both)

E-book cover laid on top of open book.

Power up your processes with PLM and PDM

In today's competitive landscape, manufacturing organizations' success hinges on keeping up with market demands to deliver better, smarter products more quickly than ever before. Yet, the product development cycle seems to only be growing in complexity. From missed deadlines and budgets to issues with quality, it's a miracle if a product gets to market without running into a few problems first.

The right data and process management tools can help you increase development agility by streamlining collaboration across engineering, manufacturing, and extended teams. Download our e-book to learn how you can gain greater control over your development process by connecting your data, processes, and people with a combination of product data management (PDM) and product lifecycle management (PLM).

Optimize your entire development process

Download The difference between PDM and PLM (and why you need both) to see how you can improve quality, reduce costs, and get your products out to market faster.

Key takeaways from the e-book

Boost productivity

PDM integrates with your existing design tools, frees up engineering time with automation, and keeps everyone working from a central source of organized data.

 

Extend the value of your data

Using PDM and PLM together allows you to extend the value of your data from engineering through procurement and manufacturing during bill of materials management. 

 

Connect everyone

While PDM provides a secure workspace where you can maintain access permission control, versioning, and traceability, layering in PLM helps you stay connected 24/7 to your global supply chain.

 

Why leading manufacturers use PDM and PLM

“When you’re tying processes and data sources together, there’s no better way to put everything in one place.”

—Michael Best, Engineering Technical Manager, ME Global

Develop a robust engineering ecosystem with PDM and PLM