Autodesk at GDC 2024

Get a glimpse behind the creation of groundbreaking games and explore how modern workflows can unlock your creative potential.
Tuesday, March 19 | 10:50 AM PT | Moscone West Room 3001
Uncover SQUARE ENIX’s strategies for reducing workload and complexity without compromising the quality of FINAL FANTASY XVI. This session explores how the studio seamlessly integrated Autodesk and in-house tools, allowing data to flow between the two for environment layout, animation and more, enabling them to create extraordinary realms and characters that have captivated a loyal audience of over three million players.
Tuesday, March 19 | 1:20 PM PT | Moscone West Room 3001
Creating game assets is a complex, multi-stage process that requires specialized tools and the expertise of many talented creatives. While game art will always result from artistic vision and skill, integrating AI into the process can enhance it, automating and accelerating game art production. In this session, Sloyd will delve into exciting advancements in 3D AI, how it seamlessly integrates into game art production, and how their technology tackles three crucial challenges: maintaining top-notch topology quality, optimizing inference time, and addressing copyright concerns.
Tuesday, March 19 | 4:00 PM PT | Moscone West Room 3001
Three decades after its initial release, The 7thGuest was resurrected in VR and hailed for delivering “the best human performance ever seen” - (The Gamer). Their secret? Accelerated Volumetric Video (AVV). In this session, discover how Arcturus’ AVV Codec, Autodesk Maya, and MotionBuilder helped Vertigo Games achieve massive performance gains and push the boundaries of visual quality.
Tuesday, March 19 from 10 AM - 4 PM | Moscone West Room 3001
Learn how Autodesk’s Design and Make Platform will help you transport your players to extraordinary realms.