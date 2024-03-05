Autodesk at GDC 2024

Tuesday, March 19 | 1:20 PM PT | Moscone West Room 3001

Creating game assets is a complex, multi-stage process that requires specialized tools and the expertise of many talented creatives. While game art will always result from artistic vision and skill, integrating AI into the process can enhance it, automating and accelerating game art production. In this session, Sloyd will delve into exciting advancements in 3D AI, how it seamlessly integrates into game art production, and how their technology tackles three crucial challenges: maintaining top-notch topology quality, optimizing inference time, and addressing copyright concerns.