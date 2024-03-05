Moscone Convention Center, San Francisco

Autodesk at GDC 2024

Join us from March 18-20 as we unravel the innovative tools and workflows that brought the magic behind the year's top games.

Image courtesy of The Unioverse and Swame Studio

Autodesk Developer Summit

Get a glimpse behind the creation of groundbreaking games and explore how modern workflows can unlock your creative potential.

© SQUARE ENIX
FINAL FANTASY XVI: Wrangling complexity to deliver top-quality

Tuesday, March 19 | 10:50 AM PT | Moscone West Room 3001

Uncover SQUARE ENIX’s strategies for reducing workload and complexity without compromising the quality of FINAL FANTASY XVI. This session explores how the studio seamlessly integrated Autodesk and in-house tools, allowing data to flow between the two for environment layout, animation and more, enabling them to create extraordinary realms and characters that have captivated a loyal audience of over three million players. 

Image courtesy of Sloyd
Maximize Efficiency and Creativity with AI for Game Asset Creation

Tuesday, March 19 | 1:20 PM PT | Moscone West Room 3001

Creating game assets is a complex, multi-stage process that requires specialized tools and the expertise of many talented creatives. While game art will always result from artistic vision and skill, integrating AI into the process can enhance it, automating and accelerating game art production. In this session, Sloyd will delve into exciting advancements in 3D AI, how it seamlessly integrates into game art production, and how their technology tackles three crucial challenges: maintaining top-notch topology quality, optimizing inference time, and addressing copyright concerns.

Image courtesy of Vertigo Games
Harnessing the Power of Accelerated Volumetric Video to Create Next-Level Realism

Tuesday, March 19 | 4:00 PM PT | Moscone West Room 3001

Three decades after its initial release, The 7thGuest was resurrected in VR and hailed for delivering “the best human performance ever seen”  - (The Gamer). Their secret? Accelerated Volumetric Video (AVV). In this session, discover how Arcturus’ AVV Codec, Autodesk Maya, and MotionBuilder helped Vertigo Games achieve massive performance gains and push the boundaries of visual quality.

Registration is now open!

Autodesk Developer Summit

Tuesday, March 19 from 10 AM - 4 PM | Moscone West Room 3001

March 20-21 | 9 AM - 6 PM PT

Come find us!

Moscone Convention Center | Moscone West | 2nd Floor 

 

Connect with Autodesk experts to get your burning game development questions answered – from animation, modeling and beyond.

Image courtesy of The Unioverse and Swame Studio

Image courtesy of Pengzhen Zhang
Scale worlds. And your business. 

Learn how Autodesk’s Design and Make Platform will help you transport your players to extraordinary realms. 

