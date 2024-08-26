Autodesk develops a range of software tools to meet the different needs of industries such as architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC), design and manufacture (D&M), and media and entertainment (M&E). These software products typically provide computer-aided design (CAD) and/or computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) capabilities that can be used to design and manufacture the buildings and products that we use in our everyday lives. Autodesk AutoCAD is one of the most famous software products developed by Autodesk. It is CAD software that architects, engineers and construction professionals rely on to create precise 2D and 3D drawings of the buildings in which we live and work.

By comparison CAM software, like Autodesk Fusion, goes beyond designing products on a screen and provides additional tools that can be used to help to convert the 2D and 3D designs into physical products that can be sold and used. CAM software typically provides the ability to generate additional data that is used to control different types of manufacturing machinery, such as CNC milling machines, CNC lathes, or 3D printers, to convert a 3D digital design into a physical part.