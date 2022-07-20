Subheadline
3D modeling is the process of using software to create a mathematical representation of a 3-dimensional object or shape. The created object is called a 3D model and these 3-dimensional models are used in a variety of industries.
The film, television, video games, architecture, construction, product development, science and medical industries all use 3D models to visualize, simulate and render graphic designs (US site).
3D modeling is used across a wide range of industries
VFX and animation studios use modeling software to create CG assets and characters for films and TV shows
Game developers create 3D environments and characters for games and cinematics using modeling tools.
The manufacturing industry uses 3D modeling software for product design (US site), engineering, and concept rendering.
The architecture industry uses modelng software to render interiors and exteriors of proposed buildings and environments.
The artist starts by generating a 3D primitive such as a plane, cube, cylinder, or sphere, which are each made up of numerous polygons. This object is then further developed by using various modeling tools to change and define its new, desired form. The workflow involves adding vertices, while adjusting their placement and manipulating the object’s mesh by subdividing its polygons with the goal of creating a new 3D object.
In this video series, 5 artists demonstrate their respective technique in creating realistic 3D characters.
In this first video we see how to setup the scene and 3ds Max's viewport for optimal visualization quality.
Learn how to create 3D geometry using AutoCAD solid, surface, and mesh tools and how to apply texturing and materials to 3D objects.
Getting into 3D modeling and game design (US Site) has never been easier. Autodesk has everything you need to get started.
Fusion 360 is a cloud-based 3D CAD/CAM/CAE software for 3D product design and modeling. Use Fusion 360 to bring your visions into 3D reality.
Tinkercad is a free, easy-to-use app for 3D design, electronics, and coding. It's used by teachers, kids, hobbyists, and designers to imagine, design, and make anything!
Fusion 360 is a cloud-based CAD/CAM/CAE tool for collaborative product development. Get started with 3D modeling, sketching, 2D drawings and assemblies with these quick tutorials. Learn how Autodesk Fusion 360 can help you bring your designs to life.
Help students get started in design with Autodesk® skill-building videos. No experience is necessary – each video covers everything your class needs to complete an exciting 3D design project. Just select the Autodesk design software you’re using and your class’s skill level, and you’re ready to go.
