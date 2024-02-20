CAD software is a fundamental component of the 3D printing process. It enables the creation of intricate 3D models, optimizes them for printing, and generates compatible file formats such as STL. CAD tools facilitate the addition of support structures and help ensure model accuracy and scaling. By interfacing with slicing software, CAD helps divide models into printable layers and prepares them for 3D printing. The software also aids in prototyping, refining designs, and preventing errors before the final print. In essence, CAD software’s role in 3D printing spans from initial design to creating printer-ready files.