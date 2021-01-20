Key features of Inventor

Image of an industrial machine design in Inventor

Parametric modelling

Focus on design as you create and edit your 3D models with an intuitive user interface

Assembly modelling

See how your design will fit and perform at the assembly level

Drawing creation

Quickly create clear, accurate, detailed drawings for manufacturing

Shared view collaboration

Collaborate with key stakeholders on your designs from any device

Work with non-native data

Directly open designs created from other CAD systems with no translation necessary

BIM Interoperability

Read and author Revit data as you participate in BIM projects

Design configurations

Speed your 3D modelling process by rapidly creating new configurations of your designs

Automated frame design

Quickly create and simulate 3D models of your weld frame designs

Sheet metal

Design and prepare complex sheet metal products for manufacturing

Model-based definition

Include manufacturing information in your 3D model for downstream applications

Content Centre

Choose your standard components from a comprehensive customisable library

Model states

Create manufacturing states, simplification levels and more in the same part or assembly file.

What’s new in Inventor 2025

The latest release of Inventor 3D CAD software is packed with user-requested updates and enhancements to help manage your design process, speed your connected engineering workflows and reduce repetitive tasks.

New features of Inventor 2025

ENHANCED

Part modelling

Explore improvements to the Finish feature and more to boost your design productivity. (video: 2:42 min.)

ENHANCED

Assembly modelling

Speed up product design with simplification enhancements and faster placement for fasteners. (video: 2:09 min.)

ENHANCED

Drawing

Improve collaboration and satisfy global standards with enhancements to 3D annotations and 2D drawing documentation. (video: 1:53 min.)

ENHANCED

Sheet metal

Increase product development agility with the modernised interface for sheet metal creation. (video: 1:58 min.)

ENHANCED

Interoperability

Collaborate more effectively with updates to interoperability for architectural, engineering and construction data. (video: 1:46 min.)

More features of Inventor

Product Design

Parametric modelling

Drive the design intent of your model with sketch constraints, dimensions and intelligent formulas for parameters. (video: 3:01 min.)

Assembly modelling

Assess the fit and function of your assemblies and check for interferences as you build relationships between components. (video: 2:43 min.)

Drawing creation 

Quickly place appropriate views and annotations in your drawings for manufacturing in Inventor or AutoCAD. (video: 3:07 min.)

Collaboration

Shared view collaboration 

Share your design with a secure web link that can be accessed from any device to review, redline and add comments. (video: 2:23 min.)

Work with non-native data 

Maintain an associative link as you open 3D models that were created and saved from other CAD applications. (video: 1:57 min.)

BIM Interoperability 

Create a simplified 3D representation of your product along with the required metadata and product classification for use in a BIM project. (video: 2:27 min.)

Fusion interoperability

Quickly access and launch Inventor-to-Fusion workflows, including generative design, simulation, electronics and manufacturing. (video: 1:10 min.)

Revit data exchange enhancements

Securely share data between Revit building design software and Inventor using an improved approach for seamless BIM (Building Information Modelling) and MCAD (mechanical CAD) interoperability. (video: 48 sec.)

Edge symbol

Use the new edge symbol feature with appearance settings based in ISO standards and a properties panel with various customisation settings. (video: 1:09 min.)

Weld symbol

Create drawing-associated weld and subweld symbols to be included upon export to 3D PDF, DWF and Shared Views. (video: 1:29 min.)

Finish utility

Use the new finish feature to specify the appearance and manufacturing process such as material coating or surface finish. (video: 3:28 min.)

Design automation

Design configurations 

Apply your engineering knowledge in a customisable form to rapidly configure new designs powered by iLogic. (video: 2 min.)

Automated frame design 

Use automated tools to create weld frame structures and simulate them using beam elements. (video: 2:23 min.)

Sheet metal 

Build your sheet metal designs with options for industry-standard bend allowances to create accurate flat patterns for manufacturing. (video: 1:42 min.)

Model state 

Create manufacturing states, simplification levels and more in the same part or assembly file.

Modelling

Model-based definition 

Include 3D dimensions, annotations and dimensional tolerances directly to your 3D model for downstream applications. (video: 2:10 min.)

Content Centre 

Choose from standard and customizable content libraries, including beams, bolted connections, gears, cams, belts and springs. (video: 2:15 min.)

Shape Generator 

Further optimise your designs with tools that help you find high and low concentrations of stress in your 3D model. (video: 2:16 min.)

Flexible modelling 

Use the right modelling tool for every job with parametric, freeform and direct modelling tools.

Direct modelling 

Use easy push/pull controls to move, rotate, resize or scale features from imported geometries.

Freeform modelling 

Freely sculpt the shape of your design by moving points, edges and faces.

Mechanical concept and layout design 

Open DWG™ files directly inside Inventor as the basis for your 3D model.

Component generators and calculators 

Use built-in calculators to inform the design of common joints such as welds, clamps, and press fits.

Tube and pipe design 

Use a combination of automated tools and full-control design functions in Inventor to build tube and pipe runs.

Connected data

Printed circuit board interoperability 

Integrate your electronics and mechanical designs into a single, complete definition of your product.

Data management 

Speed up product development with tools that manage data, track revisions and improve collaboration.

Simulation and visualisation

Dynamic Simulation 

Apply forces to evaluate the motion, speed, and acceleration of your design.

Stress analysis 

Run quick checks on parts or perform in-depth analysis of the entire product at any stage.

Exploded views and animations 

Use exploded views and animations of complex assemblies in product documentation, manuals and assembly instructions.

