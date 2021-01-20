How to buy
Focus on design as you create and edit your 3D models with an intuitive user interface
See how your design will fit and perform at the assembly level
Quickly create clear, accurate, detailed drawings for manufacturing
Collaborate with key stakeholders on your designs from any device
Directly open designs created from other CAD systems with no translation necessary
Read and author Revit data as you participate in BIM projects
Speed your 3D modelling process by rapidly creating new configurations of your designs
Quickly create and simulate 3D models of your weld frame designs
Design and prepare complex sheet metal products for manufacturing
Include manufacturing information in your 3D model for downstream applications
Choose your standard components from a comprehensive customisable library
Create manufacturing states, simplification levels and more in the same part or assembly file.
The latest release of Inventor 3D CAD software is packed with user-requested updates and enhancements to help manage your design process, speed your connected engineering workflows and reduce repetitive tasks.
Parametric modelling
Drive the design intent of your model with sketch constraints, dimensions and intelligent formulas for parameters. (video: 3:01 min.)
Assembly modelling
Assess the fit and function of your assemblies and check for interferences as you build relationships between components. (video: 2:43 min.)
Drawing creation
Quickly place appropriate views and annotations in your drawings for manufacturing in Inventor or AutoCAD. (video: 3:07 min.)
Shared view collaboration
Share your design with a secure web link that can be accessed from any device to review, redline and add comments. (video: 2:23 min.)
Work with non-native data
Maintain an associative link as you open 3D models that were created and saved from other CAD applications. (video: 1:57 min.)
BIM Interoperability
Create a simplified 3D representation of your product along with the required metadata and product classification for use in a BIM project. (video: 2:27 min.)
Design configurations
Apply your engineering knowledge in a customisable form to rapidly configure new designs powered by iLogic. (video: 2 min.)
Automated frame design
Use automated tools to create weld frame structures and simulate them using beam elements. (video: 2:23 min.)
Sheet metal
Build your sheet metal designs with options for industry-standard bend allowances to create accurate flat patterns for manufacturing. (video: 1:42 min.)
Model state
Model-based definition
Include 3D dimensions, annotations and dimensional tolerances directly to your 3D model for downstream applications. (video: 2:10 min.)
Content Centre
Choose from standard and customizable content libraries, including beams, bolted connections, gears, cams, belts and springs. (video: 2:15 min.)
Shape Generator
Further optimise your designs with tools that help you find high and low concentrations of stress in your 3D model. (video: 2:16 min.)
Flexible modelling
Use the right modelling tool for every job with parametric, freeform and direct modelling tools.
Direct modelling
Use easy push/pull controls to move, rotate, resize or scale features from imported geometries.
Freeform modelling
Freely sculpt the shape of your design by moving points, edges and faces.
Mechanical concept and layout design
Open DWG™ files directly inside Inventor as the basis for your 3D model.
Component generators and calculators
Use built-in calculators to inform the design of common joints such as welds, clamps, and press fits.
Tube and pipe design
Use a combination of automated tools and full-control design functions in Inventor to build tube and pipe runs.
Printed circuit board interoperability
Integrate your electronics and mechanical designs into a single, complete definition of your product.
Data management
Speed up product development with tools that manage data, track revisions and improve collaboration.
Dynamic Simulation
Apply forces to evaluate the motion, speed, and acceleration of your design.
Stress analysis
Run quick checks on parts or perform in-depth analysis of the entire product at any stage.
Exploded views and animations
Use exploded views and animations of complex assemblies in product documentation, manuals and assembly instructions.