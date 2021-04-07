How to buy
Autodesk Vault product data management (PDM) software integrates with Autodesk design tools and other CAD systems to keep everyone working from a central source of organised data. Use Autodesk Vault to increase collaboration and streamline workflows across engineering, manufacturing and extended teams.
Automate design and engineering processes.
Control what people can access and edit.
Track revisions and design history.
Quickly find and reuse design data and minimise rework and repetitive tasks.
Accelerate workstreams in a system that brings together internal and external collaborators.
Achieve faster response times and fewer errors with automation and data accessibility.
Stay connected and productive wherever you need to work. Access Vault data securely without the need for a VPN connexion using the Vault client and mobile app with Vault Gateway.
Enable collaboration capabilities across stakeholders using Project Sync with Autodesk Inventor and Fusion. Share native files and design updates bi-directionally while maintaining access permission control, versioning and traceability.
Extend data and processes when you bundle Vault Professional with Autodesk Fusion Manage, a powerful cloud-based PLM solution for managing new product introductions, quality, supplier collaboration, requirements and more. Talk to your Autodesk Sales rep or reseller about Vault PLM.
Advanced enterprise product data management software that connects distributed teams with multisite, multi-CAD collaboration and delivers valuable insights.
Document management for non-CAD users. Vault Office integrates with Microsoft Office Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook.
Design file management to help you automate data creation and organise documentation. Available only with a subscription to the Autodesk Product Design & Manufacturing Collection.
Connect your organisations people, processes and data. Vault PLM combines Vault Professional with Autodesk Fusion Manage for enterprise-wide collaboration and product lifecycle management.
Vault PDM integrates with Autodesk design tools and other CAD systems and is used for managing data and automating design and engineering processes.
Vault helps ensure that everyone is working with the most up-to-date information in a system that automatically tracks changes, maintains past file versions and captures the entire history of your designs.
Multisite functionality, available with Vault Professional, enables companies to synchronise design data among distributed workgroups across locations, geographies and the entire organisation.
Autodesk Vault is used by engineers, designers and extended teams to streamline workflows and speed up product development. Everyone works from a central source of organised data – collaborating, reducing errors and saving time.
Autodesk Vault PLM combines Vault Professional with Fusion 360 Manage to provide enterprise-wide collaboration for all involved in the product lifecycle-from engineering and supply chain to quality and manufacturing. Organisations use Vault PLM to digitally transform product development workflows to achieve better business outcomes, such as reducing time wasted on non-value add tasks, improving product development agility and bringing better products to market faster.
Vault Professional is for CAD users to manage design and engineering data and processes whereas Vault Office is for non-CAD users to manage documents.