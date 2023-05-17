How to buy
Buy your subscription on our secure purchasing platform and take advantage of special discounts, self-service control of your subscriptions and term options to meet every business need – including Flex (.uk) and a special monthly term offered only to direct buyers.
Consult with our team to find the right mix of products, plans and payment options to meet your needs. You get the same benefits as purchasing online coupled with expert, personalised advice, and access to our Premium and Enterprise plans.
Contact an authorised Autodesk Partner to customise your subscription strategy. Our local Partners can offer options to address your unique business and industry needs, hardware and software that complements Autodesk technology, and training and support plans to solve your challenges.
Buying an Autodesk subscription online is fast, simple and secure. No matter which payment option you choose (credit and debit cards or PayPal), all online purchases are protected with SSL encryption.
Expert advice means you’ll know your software is right for you, right from the start. Our sales team can help you select a product with personalised guidance, while our Partners can tailor solutions for even the trickiest business needs. And after you buy, Autodesk offers technical support and self-service options to get you the help you need.
Try your Autodesk software risk free – if you’re not satisfied, we’ll refund your subscription. If you purchased directly with Autodesk, you may return your monthly subscription within 15 days or your 1- or 3-year subscription within 30 days. If you purchased with an Autodesk Partner, contact them directly for information about return policies.
Find our best deals and special offers on Autodesk products or discover the built-in value of Autodesk industry collections. You can also sign up to get notified about all available deals and promotions.
The following troubleshooting tips can help eliminate errors you might encounter using the Autodesk store:
Place separate orders – You may get an error if you combine different product licence types or term lengths in the same order. Place separate orders for each product type or Subscription term.
Restart your browser – Closing and restarting your web browser may solve issues with web-based applications.
Clear cache and browsing data – Data from previous Autodesk store visits can cause problems when you order.
Update your browser – Use the most recent version to ensure compatibility with our store features.
Try a different browser – If other troubleshooting options don't work, try using another web browser.
If you're still having issues, contact our support specialists for help.
Subscription orders for Autodesk software placed directly with Autodesk online are processed immediately and can only be cancelled by contacting Autodesk Support. You may cancel your monthly subscription within 15 days or your 1- or 3-year subscription within 30 days. If you purchased with an Autodesk Partner, contact them directly for information about return policies.
When your refund is approved and processed by Autodesk, typically within 5 to 7 working days, a credit will be issued to the payment method listed in Autodesk Account. Please contact the card-issuing bank for information about when the credit will post to your account. Access to related software and services will terminate when your refund is processed.
Flex token orders may be returned up to 30 days after the date of purchase if none of the tokens have been used. If any tokens in the order have been used, the order is not eligible for a return.
Yes. You may cancel your monthly subscription within 15 days or your 1- or 3-year subscription within 30 days. If you purchased with an Autodesk Partner, contact them directly for information about return policies.
Your software subscription automatically renews to ensure you have continuous access to your software. You will be charged for a new subscription term on the renewal date listed in Autodesk Account. You can cancel the automatic renewal at any time before the renewal date. You will retain access to software and services until the renewal date and you won’t be charged for a new term. See Cancel a subscription for more information.
Return policies for purchases and renewal charges from third-party sellers such as retailers or authorised Autodesk Partners can vary by seller. If you’re not able to cancel your subscription in Autodesk Account, contact your reseller directly.
Autodesk offers extensive support designed for large organisations to help you maximise the business value of your technology investments. Learn more about the Enterprise plan and support options.
You can pay with a purchase order if you buy through Autodesk Sales. You’ll receive invoices with net 30 terms. Some resellers may also offer this option.
Choose the live or online support option that works best for you – phone, chat, email or remote desktop assistance. Contact our Customer Care specialists and explore our self-service help.