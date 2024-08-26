Additive manufacturing, also known as 3D printing (US Site), is a process used to create a physical (or 3D) object by layering materials based on a digital model. Unlike subtractive manufacturing, which creates its final product by cutting away from a block of material, additive manufacturing adds material to form its final product.

Additive manufacturing expedites prototyping (US Site), allowing designers, engineers and manufacturers (US Site) to quickly refine designs, saving time and reducing costs. Additive manufacturing also enables customised manufacturing and promotes sustainability through the reduction of waste and energy consumption.

