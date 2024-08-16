Automotive part manufacturing software

Automotive part manufacturing is the process of designing, fabricating and machining parts for a wide range of vehicles. This spans from trucks and SUVs to Formula 1 racing cars and buses. Automotive engineers who work for prominent, aftermarket, and start-up companies are typically the profession carrying out this process.



Automotive engineers take an initial conceptual vehicle, conceived by automotive designers, and determine the methods to design and manufacture every part needed to bring it to life. The engineering teams are tasked with the design, prototyping, testing and production of each part before the assembly of the final vehicle.

