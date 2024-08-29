Enable SSO

We recommend you use your institution email to create your Autodesk account, as you will need to prove your eligibility. If a dedicated IT admin email is part of your institution's internal practice, you can invite another Autodesk account using the dedicated IT admin email as a secondary administrator to your account. For more information on admin roles, refer to User management admin roles .

Follow the steps in the Autodesk Single Sign-on Setup Guide for your institution's domain. After completing the setup and testing phases, you will be asked if you want new users to automatically receive single sign-on access by checking the option to Automatically give new users access to sign in with SSO. (You can change this setting at any time under Edit SSO access.)