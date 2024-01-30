Most companies operate in functional silos. Product information can become isolated in departments, disconnected network drives, and individual computers. Different processes involving people and information from multiple functions are inconsistent. Product information is hard to find and often outdated. This leads to errors, delays, and inefficiency. Product lifecycle management is important because it breaks down silos with centralized data and workflow automation effectively connecting people, processes, and product information across the enterprise.



Product lifecycle management dramatically improves how companies create, build, support and evolve products and services. PLM reduces errors and helps ensure that everyone can access and work with the most up to date and accurate information when and where they need it. PLM removes collaboration barriers and increases efficiency and agility.



PLM software also provides KPI dashboards, which reduces time wasted manually coordinating project tasks, reporting, and audits. Using PLM also helps improve product quality by making product performance data available to engineers for closed-loop traceability and design improvements earlier in the development cycle. These are just several examples why product lifecycle management is important. Companies of all sizes, across industries and geographies profit by using PLM.