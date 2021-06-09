Boost your BIM expertise with Revit Boost your BIM expertise with Revit
      AutoCAD
      2D and 3D CAD tools, with enhanced insights, AI-automations, and collaboration features. Subscription includes AutoCAD on desktop, web, mobile, and seven specialized toolsets.
      DOWNLOAD NOW
      Civil 3D
      Civil engineering design and construction documentation
      DOWNLOAD NOW
      Elevate your BIM experience with the basics

      Level up with Revit

      Discover top Revit learning guides for new users, then explore how Revit works with BIM and CAD software in the AEC Collection.

      Buy Revit

      On this page:

      Revit quick start guide | Revit shortcuts guide | AutoCAD and Revit interoperability guide | Learn about the AEC collection | Go deeper with self-guided AEC courses

      Start your trial

      Not sure where to begin? Check out three essential guides for new Revit users.

      • Revit quick start guide

        Learn Revit concepts for architecture, structure, and MEP and take a tour of the user interface.

        Get started

      • Revit shortcuts guide

        Boost your productivity by using predefined keyboard shortcuts or creating your own.

        Explore shortcuts

      • AutoCAD and Revit interoperability guide

        Learn to use Revit with AutoCAD to manage 2D and 3D project deliverables.

        Download now

      Learn about the AEC Collection

      Try additional CAD and BIM products with Revit and upgrade your BIM experience with the multi-product workflows of the AEC Collection.

      AEC Collection: Get all the essential AEC tools

      For little more than the price of Revit, you can purchase the entire AEC Collection. You’ll get a comprehensive set of BIM and CAD software, including Revit, Civil 3D, AutoCAD, Navisworks, and more. With the AEC Collection, you can create with ease, explore what's possible, and build with confidence.

      Explore the collection

      Go deeper with self-guided AEC courses

      Uncover best practices and key workflows at the Customer Success Learning Hub and test your BIM aptitude. Pick your discipline below or view all learning paths.

      • Architecture

        From modeling existing conditions to generative design, learn to model, develop, and coordinate architecture projects in BIM.

        Start now

        Image courtesy of BNIM

      • Structural engineering

        Discover the best workflows for co-authoring structural designs—from project setup through analysis and detailing.

        Start now

        Image courtesy of BNIM

      • MEP engineering

        Use Revit’s model-based design to lay out ductwork, pipework, and electrical components, and move from design to fabrication.

        Start now

        Image courtesy of BNIM

      • BIM management

        Learn strategies and best practices for coordinating projects and workflows across a multi-disciplinary team.

        Start now

        Image courtesy of BNIM

      Read the Revit Blog

      Stay informed on what’s new in the Revit community. Discover new releases and get the latest on feature updates.

      Read now

