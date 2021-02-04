For interior designer Kristi Lee Robb, AutoCAD LT isn’t just a design tool—it’s a job creator.

After creating designs in AutoCAD LT at a Toronto-based interior design firm for 10 years, she moved back to her hometown of Bracebridge, Ontario. That’s where she met Amanda McLennan, owner and principal designer for Red Bean Interior Design. McLennan was looking to grow her business, and Robb knew what it would take.

“Honestly, AutoCAD LT is my favorite part of my job, and I even said that in my interview for Red Bean,” Robb says. “It’s definitely my strength because I’ve been doing it for the last 12 years since I graduated from Sheridan College’s interior design program. It’s what I know best, and it’s second nature to me. Taking someone's rough sketches from the site, interpreting them, and having it come to life on the screen is really exciting.”