Yes! If you change from one term to another, you’ll still enjoy the benefit of special renewal pricing—typically, up to 10% less than you’d pay for a new subscription1 —if you renew before your subscription expires. However, if you let your subscription expire and purchase a new one, your price will be about 10% higher. You’ll save money if you stay on continuous subscription instead of letting a subscription expire and buying new. And you’ll keep that savings even if you select a new term in Autodesk Account.

Example: You have an AutoCAD LT subscription with a 1-year term that will renew at $420/seat, paid annually. If you change to a 3-year term, you’d be paying $1,179/seat when that change happens, paid every 3 years. If you let your original 1-year subscription lapse and purchase a new 3-year subscription, you’d be paying $1,310/seat, paid every 3 years.