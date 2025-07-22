& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Autodesk subscriptions offer easy access to products and industry collections, while Flex provides product access with pre-paid daily tokens. This gives you the flexibility to choose the right solution based on your business needs.
Subscription
Flex
SUBSCRIPTION + FLEX
Purchase your own combination of subscriptions for users who regularly access the same products or industry collections and Flex tokens for access to a wide variety of products or for users who need occasional access.
Autodesk users receive included benefits with subscription and Flex purchases. Get up and running fast with self-serve resources, essential technical support, and usage reporting.
Success Plans combine self-serve resources and expert guidance, providing essential tools and support to help you design and make the future.
Upgrade to accelerate growth with expert guidance and priority support, for medium to large companies.
Choose the right level of expert guidance and support to achieve more at every stage of your journey.
|Single Sign-On (SSO): Have users sign in via company network credentials to access products.
|Usage Reporting: Access to summary and detailed end user data on product and version usage, including seat assignments, usage patterns, and inactive users.
|Reporting APIs: Integrate subscription and usage data into your existing reporting environments and create custom reports to track team performance.
|Two-Step Verification: Add another layer of security to user accounts.
|Bulk Import and Assign: Upload a CSV file to add a large number of users at once.
|Directory Sync: Connect your organization’s directory with Autodesk’s user management platform, to automate group and product assignments.
|Digital Support: Self-service access to resolve technical issues through Autodesk Assistant.
|Community: Access to peers and experts to connect, solve problems, share expertise, and realize business value.
|Assisted Technical Support: Resolve technical issues quickly with expert guidance.
|
8x5
|
Prioritized 24/7
|Customer Success Manager: Designated Customer Success Manager (CSM) coverage for the duration of the subscription term.
|Success Planning: Track milestones and value delivered with an actionable roadmap to achieve your business goals.
|Planning Session: Dedicated time with your Customer Success Manager and industry experts to create a joint plan that supports your business goals.
|Executive Business Review: Annual strategic account review to ensure partnership alignment between your organization and Autodesk.
|Guided Admin Onboarding: Guided onboarding with Customer Success Manager for new admins to get set up and leverage benefits.
|Learning Paths: Upskill on Autodesk offerings and solutions with easy-to-consume modules made for busy professionals.
|Learning Plan Management: Assign self-paced learning content from Autodesk’s online learning catalog to users. Admins can track progress of the assigned learning content.
|Expert Coaching: Get expert guidance with an ADSK professional to enhance end-user software workflows and capabilities, and to manage and maintain systems supporting Autodesk software and services.
If you are a student, educator, or IT or lab administrator for an educational institution, enjoy free access to Autodesk products through the Education Plan. Confirm your eligibility through the Autodesk Education Community and download software for your own use, or to assign to students.
Let's talk about customizing a plan for your enterprise.
Achieve excellence with a highly customized, proactive partnership with Autodesk. Benefit from tailored tools, dedicated support, and strategic services to maximize your investment and stay ahead in your industry.
Connect with us to learn more about the Enterprise Plan.
All product subscriptions come with included benefits and are offered at local pricing for your region. Upgrading to a Business Success Plan is approximately US $200 SRP for eligible Offerings (US Site).**
For Enterprise Plan pricing, please contact an Autodesk representative.
You can buy subscriptions online, through an Autodesk representative, or an Autodesk Partner.
To upgrade to a Business Success Plan or Enterprise Plan, contact your representative or Autodesk Partner. To upgrade to a Business Plan you must have at least 50 subscriptions of eligible products.
Upgrade to a Business Success Plan anytime or at your subscription renewal.
Yes, when you purchase Business Success Plan, you will need the same number of Business Success Plan subscriptions as you have eligible product subscriptions.
Yes, but not until your Business Success Plan renewal or anniversary date (whichever comes first). You will then need to add additional Business Success Plan subscriptions to make their total equal to the total of product subscriptions.
The Education Plan is accessible to all eligible students and educators globally. Eligible students and educators must study or be employed at a qualified educational institution and may only use software accessed through the Education Community on a personal device for purposes directly related to learning, teaching, training, research, or development.
Visit the Autodesk Education Community (US Site), choose your preferred software and create an Autodesk account. When completing your educational profile, be sure to select your educational role as “Student” or “Educator” and then proceed to confirm your eligibility for free access to the Autodesk Education Plan.
Yes. The Education Plan provides one-year access to use Autodesk products and services through the Education Community—with one renewal date for all product subscriptions you request while your plan is active. You can access any product offered under the Education plan during your one-year renewable Education plan access.
The Education Plan replaces the one-year, single-user educational licenses previously granted to a student or educator for each Autodesk software title licensed through the Education Community.
Yes. Educators and qualified educational institution IT/lab administrators who meet eligibility criteria can continue to obtain one-year renewable educational multi-seat standalone and network licenses through the Autodesk Education Community under applicable terms.
All plans are subject to terms and conditions. Please see Success Benefits terms (US Site).
*Eligibility requirements apply.
**SRP is suggested retail price and used for reference purposes only. Actual retail price is subject to currency fluctuation and does not include taxes. Contact your Autodesk Partner or representative for exact pricing in your region. If purchasing through a partner, your price may vary as partners are free to determine their own pricing. All Autodesk pricing is subject to change without notice.