Autodesk, your way

Autodesk offers a wide variety of benefits and payment options,  
supporting everyone from occasional users to power users to design and make the future.

Purchasing options at a glance

Autodesk subscriptions offer easy access to products and industry collections, while Flex provides product access with pre-paid daily tokens. This gives you the flexibility to choose the right solution based on your business needs.

Subscription

Unlimited access

  • Get unlimited access to Autodesk products and industry collections.
  • Rely on predictable software costs with multi-year terms.
  • Enjoy included success and support benefits.

Buy online

Flex

Flexible access

  • Get flexible access to 100+ products at a daily rate.
  • Share a pool of tokens for changing software needs or staff fluctuations.
  • Simplify user management with default group assignments.

Buy online (US Site)

SUBSCRIPTION + FLEX

Combine both options

Purchase your own combination of subscriptions for users who regularly access the same products or industry collections and Flex tokens for access to a wide variety of products or for users who need occasional access.

Included benefits

Autodesk users receive included benefits with subscription and Flex purchases. Get up and running fast with self-serve resources, essential technical support, and usage reporting.

  • Single sign-on
  • Usage reporting
  • 8x5 assisted support
  • Access to digital learning and Autodesk Community

Achieve your goals with an Autodesk Success Plan

Success Plans combine self-serve resources and expert guidance, providing essential tools and support to help you design and make the future.

Business Success Plan

Upgrade to accelerate growth with expert guidance and priority support, for medium to large companies.

  • Designated Customer Success Manager*
  • Fast 24/7 support
  • Expert coaching and learning plans
  • Success planning
  • Directory sync

Compare benefits

Choose the right level of expert guidance and support to achieve more at every stage of your journey.

Included

Business Plan

User Management

Single Sign-On (SSO): Have users sign in via company network credentials to access products. Checkmark Checkmark
Usage Reporting: Access to summary and detailed end user data on product and version usage, including seat assignments, usage patterns, and inactive users. Checkmark Checkmark
Reporting APIs: Integrate subscription and usage data into your existing reporting environments and create custom reports to track team performance. Checkmark
Two-Step Verification: Add another layer of security to user accounts. Checkmark Checkmark
Bulk Import and Assign: Upload a CSV file to add a large number of users at once. Checkmark Checkmark
Directory Sync: Connect your organization’s directory with Autodesk’s user management platform, to automate group and product assignments. Checkmark

Issue Resolution

Digital Support: Self-service access to resolve technical issues through Autodesk Assistant. Checkmark Checkmark
Community: Access to peers and experts to connect, solve problems, share expertise, and realize business value. Checkmark Checkmark
Assisted Technical Support: Resolve technical issues quickly with expert guidance.

8x5

Prioritized 24/7

Success Services

Customer Success Manager: Designated Customer Success Manager (CSM) coverage for the duration of the subscription term. Checkmark
Success Planning: Track milestones and value delivered with an actionable roadmap to achieve your business goals. Checkmark
Planning Session: Dedicated time with your Customer Success Manager and industry experts to create a joint plan that supports your business goals. Checkmark
Executive Business Review: Annual strategic account review to ensure partnership alignment between your organization and Autodesk. Checkmark
Guided Admin Onboarding: Guided onboarding with Customer Success Manager for new admins to get set up and leverage benefits. Checkmark

Adoption Guidance

Learning Paths: Upskill on Autodesk offerings and solutions with easy-to-consume modules made for busy professionals. Checkmark Checkmark
Learning Plan Management: Assign self-paced learning content from Autodesk’s online learning catalog to users. Admins can track progress of the assigned learning content. Checkmark
Expert Coaching: Get expert guidance with an ADSK professional to enhance end-user software workflows and capabilities, and to manage and maintain systems supporting Autodesk software and services. Checkmark
Post-secondary students in a campus workshop

Free software for students and educators

If you are a student, educator, or IT or lab administrator for an educational institution, enjoy free access to Autodesk products through the Education Plan. Confirm your eligibility through the Autodesk Education Community and download software for your own use, or to assign to students.

Don’t see the plan for you?

Let's talk about customizing a plan for your enterprise.

Achieve excellence with a highly customized, proactive partnership with Autodesk. Benefit from tailored tools, dedicated support, and strategic services to maximize your investment and stay ahead in your industry.

 

Connect with us to learn more about the Enterprise Plan.

Frequently asked questions

How much do subscriptions and upgrades cost?

All product subscriptions come with included benefits and are offered at local pricing for your region. Upgrading to a Business Success Plan is approximately US $200 SRP for eligible Offerings (US Site).** 

 

For Enterprise Plan pricing, please contact an Autodesk representative.

How can I purchase or upgrade a subscription?

You can buy subscriptions online, through an Autodesk representative, or an Autodesk Partner.

 

To upgrade to a Business Success Plan or Enterprise Plan, contact your representative or Autodesk Partner. To upgrade to a Business Plan you must have at least 50 subscriptions of eligible products.

When can I upgrade my plan?

Upgrade to a Business Success Plan anytime or at your subscription renewal. 

Do I need a Business Success Plan for all subscriptions?

Yes, when you purchase Business Success Plan, you will need the same number of Business Success Plan subscriptions as you have eligible product subscriptions.

If I purchase additional product subscriptions throughout my term, do I need to add more Business Success Plan subscriptions?

Yes, but not until your Business Success Plan renewal or anniversary date (whichever comes first). You will then need to add additional Business Success Plan subscriptions to make their total equal to the total of product subscriptions.

Education FAQ

Who is eligible for the Autodesk Education Plan?

The Education Plan is accessible to all eligible students and educators globally. Eligible students and educators must study or be employed at a qualified educational institution and may only use software accessed through the Education Community on a personal device for purposes directly related to learning, teaching, training, research, or development.

As a student or educator, how do I access the Autodesk Education Plan?

Visit the Autodesk Education Community (US Site), choose your preferred software and create an Autodesk account. When completing your educational profile, be sure to select your educational role as “Student” or “Educator” and then proceed to confirm your eligibility for free access to the Autodesk Education Plan.

As a student or educator, can I still obtain a one-year educational license for Autodesk software?

Yes. The Education Plan provides one-year access to use Autodesk products and services through the Education Community—with one renewal date for all product subscriptions you request while your plan is active. You can access any product offered under the Education plan during your one-year renewable Education plan access.

 

The Education Plan replaces the one-year, single-user educational licenses previously granted to a student or educator for each Autodesk software title licensed through the Education Community.

Is there a multi-user Education Plan for education institutions?

Yes. Educators and qualified educational institution IT/lab administrators who meet eligibility criteria can continue to obtain one-year renewable educational multi-seat standalone and network licenses through the Autodesk Education Community under applicable terms.

Legal terms and conditions

All plans are subject to terms and conditions. Please see Success Benefits terms (US Site).

 

*Eligibility requirements apply.

**SRP is suggested retail price and used for reference purposes only. Actual retail price is subject to currency fluctuation and does not include taxes. Contact your Autodesk Partner or representative for exact pricing in your region. If purchasing through a partner, your price may vary as partners are free to determine their own pricing. All Autodesk pricing is subject to change without notice.