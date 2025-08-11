& Construction
Manage and customize your Autodesk subscriptions with just a few clicks. Autodesk Account offers self-service options so you can make changes any time.1
Take control and manage all your products and payments in Autodesk Account.
Align your subscription payment dates to simplify budgeting and planning.
Add seats to your subscriptions as you need them and enjoy prorated pricing.
Set up your next renewal to move to a monthly, annual, or 3-year term.
If you purchased your subscription online directly from Autodesk, you can make changes anytime in Autodesk Account.1
Get special pricing when you renew your subscriptions. Manage your settings in Autodesk Account to maximize your savings and learn how to get more value with a Business Success plan or a longer term.
Self-service management features in Autodesk Account are not available in all countries. They’re also not available for maintenance plans, products previously processed through Digital River or legacy systems, products bought through a reseller, or discontinued products.
If these options are not visible to you in Autodesk Account, or the button options are grayed out, this indicates that self-service options aren’t currently available.
To adjust your subscription, please contact support.
Yes! If you change from one term to another, you’ll still enjoy the benefit of special renewal pricing2—typically, up to 10% less than you’d pay for a new subscription—if you renew before your subscription expires. However, if you let your subscription expire and purchase a new one, your price will be about 10% higher. You’ll save money if you stay on continuous subscription instead of letting a subscription expire and buying new. And you’ll keep that savings even if you select a new term in Autodesk Account.
Example: You have an AutoCAD LT subscription with a 1-year term that will renew at $420/seat, paid annually. If you change to a 3-year term, you’d be paying $1,179/seat when that change happens, paid every 3 years. If you let your original 1-year subscription lapse and purchase a new 3-year subscription, you’d be paying $1,310/seat, paid every 3 years.
If the option for changing your term is not visible or is grayed out, self-service term changes are not available for this subscription in Autodesk Account.
To adjust your subscription, please contact support.
To align payment dates for multiple subscriptions, they must each have the same term length and payment method. You can adjust the term lengths and Change your payment methods so they all match, then proceed with aligning your payment dates.
If the Align Payment Dates option is grayed out, self-service is not available for your subscriptions. To adjust your subscription, please contact support.
This feature is not available in all regions. If the Add Seats option doesn’t appear in your account, your subscription may not be eligible for self-service seat management. Please contact your reseller or contact support for assistance.
Yes, you can add seats to your eligible subscription at any time. The cost of the seat will be prorated based on the time remaining on your existing subscription. All seats will renew at the next subscription renewal date.
Some subscriptions automatically renew to ensure you have continuous access to your software. If your subscription is on automatic renewal, you will be charged for a new subscription term on the renewal date listed in Autodesk Account. You can cancel the automatic renewal at any time before the renewal date. You will retain access to software and services until the renewal date and you won’t be charged for a new term. See Cancel a subscription for more information.
Return policies for purchases and renewal charges from third-party sellers such as retailers or authorized Autodesk Partners can vary by seller. If you’re not able to cancel your subscription in Autodesk Account, contact your reseller directly.
Choose the live or online support option that works best for you–phone, chat, email, or remote desktop assistance. Contact our support specialists and explore our self-service help.
1 This feature is available only for products purchased directly from the Autodesk website—or in some cases, with Autodesk Sales—in the U.S., Canada, Europe, or Australia.
2Special renewal pricing is based on Autodesk’s standard advertised price (not including applicable tax) and excludes discounts, promotions, and monthly subscriptions. The percentage of savings may vary due to the impacts of currency fluctuations. If renewing through a reseller, your price may vary as Autodesk resellers are free to determine their own pricing.