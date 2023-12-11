Demand for new ways of designing and making is accelerating. Our customers are being asked to do things faster, more sustainably, at lower cost, and with higher quality. Our advancements in AI are helping you to meet the moment – not just by increasing productivity, but by giving you tools that help you push the boundaries of what’s possible. We have been investing in artificial intelligence for over a decade. Today, Autodesk AI is available to augment creative problem-solving and exploration, automate tedious and repetitive work, and give individuals and teams access to powerful analysis tools to inform decision making.