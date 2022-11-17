Account management for admins

Manage groups

Instead of assigning your users to products one-by-one, Autodesk Account allows you to organise users into groups and assign everyone in the group access to the same products. Furthermore, you can create groups that correspond to specialised roles. For example, you could assign AutoCAD and Revit to a group named Architects. Or you could assign Civil 3D and Navisworks Manage to a group for civil engineers.

 

Once you’ve set up a group, you can track usage data for it in the usage report (under Reporting, select Usage report). This will help you to understand usage patterns to make informed decisions and confidently manage product assignments.​ By reviewing usage data, you can:

  • Gain confidence that you're assigning the right products to your groups. For example, if most people in a group are not using a product, you can remove it from the group's default assignment to reduce your costs. 
  • Scale your reporting analysis by viewing usage among similar groups of users to spot trends more easily.

It’s important to understand that, in Autodesk Account, groups are different to teams. By default, you automatically have one team in your account under which all your users and Autodesk subscriptions fall. You create groups within a team. If you have additional teams, those groups aren’t shared by the other teams, even if the groups have the same users in different teams. To learn more about teams, see Manage teams.

 

Note: Groups are not supported in Classic user management. Also, you can't add Autodesk Construction Cloud (ACC), BIM products or Flow Production Tracking offerings to groups.

 

For each of the following procedures, first sign in to Autodesk Account at manage.autodesk.com.

Create a group

  1. Go to User Management > By Group.
  2. Click Create Group.
  3. Enter a name for the group and click Create Group.

Add users to a group

  1. Go to User Management > By Group.
  2. Select a group by name.
  3. Click Add Users.
  4. Select users from the list that appears.
  5. To add users to the selected group by uploading a CSV file, click Import.
  6. Click Done.

Note: When assigning users to a group, you must have enough seats available for the new members.

Assign products to the members of a group

  1. Go to User Management > By Group.
  2. Select a group.
  3. Click View Assignments.
  4. Choose products and click Assign.

Assignments are additive, that is, a user can be assigned a product by default and by one or more groups and will receive the sum of those product assignments. If a user is assigned the same product from multiple sources within a team, only one seat is required.

 

Note: When assigning products to a group, you must have enough seats available for all the members of the group.

Rename a group

  1. Go to User Management > By Group.
  2. Select a group.
  3. Under Actions, click Rename Group.
  4. Enter a new name and click Save Changes.

Delete a group

  1. Go to User Management > By Group.
  2. Select a group.
  3. Under Actions, click Delete Group.

Note: Users assigned to products individually continue to have access. Group management does not affect individual product assignments.

Create a group using directory sync

For Premium and Enterprise plans only: If your team is configured for single sign-on (SSO), you can sync groups with users in your organisation’s directory automatically. To set up SSO and directory sync, see the Single Sign-on Configuration Guide.

 

To check the status of synced groups:

  1. Go to User Management > By Group.
  2. Click Create Group.
  3. Click Synced. If the Synced option is not available, you need to update to a Premium plan. To learn more, see www.autodesk.com/au/plans.

If your organisation’s directory is not synced, ask your primary and SSO admins to set up Directory Sync in team settings. Following initial setup, secondary admins can assign products to synced groups.

